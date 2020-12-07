UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Platform Of Syrian Opposition To Propose Concrete Changes To Constitution - Leader

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 04:40 PM

Moscow Platform of Syrian Opposition to Propose Concrete Changes to Constitution - Leader

Moscow platform of the Syrian opposition intends to ask the United Nations to ensure that the Syrian Constitutional Committee can work without delays and to propose several concrete changes to the constitution, leader of the People's Will Party and of Moscow platform Kadri Jamil said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) Moscow platform of the Syrian opposition intends to ask the United Nations to ensure that the Syrian Constitutional Committee can work without delays and to propose several concrete changes to the constitution, leader of the People's Will Party and of Moscow platform Kadri Jamil said Monday.

"We in Moscow platform will turn to the UN with the help of Special Envoy [Geir] Pedersen with the request to provide assistance in preventing protraction of the Syrian Constitutional Committee's work. Moreover, in this address we will propose concrete changes to the constitution," Jamil said at a press conference at Rossiya Segodnya media center.

Above all, the proposal suggests dividing powers among the president, the parliament and the government, Jamil said.

The Moscow platform favors a presidential form of the governance, but one where some of the president's powers are delegated to the government and the parliament.

"We will also propose reducing the presidential term that is now seven years. By how much it should be reduced � that will be open for discussion," Jamil continued.

The Moscow platform is also proposing a new electoral law and a new system of relations between the center and the region.

"We really hope that the fifth round of the Syrian Constitutional Committee [in January] will bring about real results, will become some kind of a breakthrough," Jamil said.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Moscow Parliament Media All Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Zainab Jamil quits showbiz for Islam

11 minutes ago

KIKLABB announces SEEDLABB internship programme fo ..

11 minutes ago

Head of Russia's Rostec Says Corporation to Start ..

47 seconds ago

402 new corona cases reported in capital: NCOC

49 seconds ago

OPPO about to Launch F17 in Two Vibrant Colours Se ..

36 minutes ago

COVID-19 SOPs compliance week continues

54 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.