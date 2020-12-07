Moscow Platform of Syrian Opposition to Propose Concrete Changes to Constitution - Leader

Moscow platform of the Syrian opposition intends to ask the United Nations to ensure that the Syrian Constitutional Committee can work without delays and to propose several concrete changes to the constitution, leader of the People's Will Party and of Moscow platform Kadri Jamil said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) Moscow platform of the Syrian opposition intends to ask the United Nations to ensure that the Syrian Constitutional Committee can work without delays and to propose several concrete changes to the constitution, leader of the People's Will Party and of Moscow platform Kadri Jamil said Monday.

"We in Moscow platform will turn to the UN with the help of Special Envoy [Geir] Pedersen with the request to provide assistance in preventing protraction of the Syrian Constitutional Committee's work. Moreover, in this address we will propose concrete changes to the constitution," Jamil said at a press conference at Rossiya Segodnya media center.

Above all, the proposal suggests dividing powers among the president, the parliament and the government, Jamil said.

The Moscow platform favors a presidential form of the governance, but one where some of the president's powers are delegated to the government and the parliament.

"We will also propose reducing the presidential term that is now seven years. By how much it should be reduced � that will be open for discussion," Jamil continued.

The Moscow platform is also proposing a new electoral law and a new system of relations between the center and the region.

"We really hope that the fifth round of the Syrian Constitutional Committee [in January] will bring about real results, will become some kind of a breakthrough," Jamil said.