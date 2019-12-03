Moscow Platform Ready to Help Opposition Go to Syria to Discuss Constitution

(@FahadShabbir)

The Syrian opposition's Moscow platform is ready to help members of the Syrian opposition come back to the Arab country to work on the constitution if they are afraid to do so by themselves, Qadri Jamil, the leader of the Moscow platform opposition group, said Tuesday

The Syrian Constitutional Committee (SCC) had its opening session in Geneva on October 30. Later, Jamil said that SCC was going to move from Geneva to Damascus and act under the auspices of the United Nations.

"We are ready to work in this direction, namely in this area, in drafting the Syrian constitution, which should ultimately be written in Damascus. I think this decision is in the interest of everyone," the head of the opposition group said at a press conference.

Jamil added that some members of the Syrian opposition were scared of coming back to Syria.

"We all, representatives of the Moscow platform, are in Syria, except for me � I'm in Moscow. If others have problems, tell us, and we will help [those] from among the representatives of the opposition [to go back to Syria]. Then tell me what kind of a fighter, what kind of a hero, wants to draft a constitution for his country but is afraid to return to his country?" the group's leader said.

The second round of SCC talks started in Geneva on Monday, but the Small Group within the SCC failed to reconvene as scheduled amid a lack of consensus between the government and opposition on the agenda and schedule of the discussion.

Qasim Al-Khatib, a member of the SCC representing the country's opposition, told Sputnik on Monday that the Syrian government's delegation to the SCC was setting preconditions for talks and dragging out the process. At the same time, Ashwak Abbas, a member of the Small Group representing the country's government, said that that the opposition delegation had broken the committee's rules and wasted time.

The Syrian constitutional committee is a product of long-standing efforts by international mediators to reconcile the Syrian government and opposition. The 150-member body with equal representation of the government, opposition and civil society was launched to work toward drafting a new constitution.

It has a smaller committee within it consisting 45 members 15 from each of the three represented groups that will prepare constitutional initiatives. The larger body will be responsible for adopting them. The committee is co-chaired by opposition representative Hadi Bahra and government representative Ahmad Kuzbari.