Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) : Russia on Wednesday pledged "retaliatory measures" after Germany expelled two Russian diplomats and its prosecutors said Moscow could be behind the killing of a former Chechen rebel commander in Berlin

"We are forced to carry out a series of retaliatory measures," a representative of the Russian foreign ministry told AFP, declining to be identified.