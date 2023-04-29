UrduPoint.com

Moscow Pledges To Harshly Respond To Poland's Seizure Of Russian Embassy School Building

Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2023 | 04:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2023) Moscow will give a tough response to the Polish authorities' intrusion on the building of the school of the Russian embassy in Warsaw with the aim of seizing it, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

"Such an insolent move, which goes beyond the civilized state-to-state interaction, taken by Warsaw will not remain without our harsh reaction and consequences for the Polish authorities and Polish interests in Russia. Those who initiated these controversial and provocative ventures need to understand this," the statement read.

The ministry stressed that Moscow views this move as "yet another hostile act of the Polish authorities" and "a flagrant violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961 and another encroachment on Russian diplomatic real estate in Poland."

