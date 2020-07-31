(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) The Russian Foreign Ministry slammed on Friday the European Union's cybersanctions as groundless, threatening with retaliation.

On Thursday, the Council of the European Union announced it had coordinated the introduction of sanctions of Russia's, China's and North Korea's individuals and entities allegedly involved in cyberattacks, including those against the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons and those conducted through malicious programs WannaCry, NotPetya and Operation Cloud Hopper. The sanctions envision assets freeze and ban on EU entry.

"The decision of the Council of the EU to introduce unilateral restrictions against Russian, Chinese and North Korean citizens and entities causes bemusement and regret. Again, there is no evidence, everything is done under the invented pretext of involvement in some cyberattacks that took place in the past. The political motivation of the step is obvious ... The EU's unfriendly move will certainly not be left without a response. As we all known, diplomacy is all about reciprocity," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.