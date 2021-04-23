UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Pledges To Respond To Expulsion Of Diplomats From Baltic Countries - Zakharova

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 05:20 PM

Moscow Pledges to Respond to Expulsion of Diplomats From Baltic Countries - Zakharova

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) Russia will surely respond to the Baltic countries that have decided to expel Russian diplomats, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia announced the expulsion of Russian diplomats as a sign of solidarity with the Czech Republic.

"The authorities of these countries can have no doubts in our response. Their diplomats may already begin to figure out who will have to pack their bags," Zakharova said.

Related Topics

Russia Estonia Czech Republic Lithuania Latvia May

Recent Stories

Bushra Ansari's sister contracts COVID-19

4 minutes ago

105,443 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

8 minutes ago

Shifa Foundation launches food campaign for daily ..

14 minutes ago

FM arrives in Istanbul on two-day official tour

31 minutes ago

CPWB chairperson takes notice of girl's rape

19 minutes ago

Ex-Eskom contractor arrested in London on graft ch ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.