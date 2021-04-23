Moscow Pledges to Respond to Expulsion of Diplomats From Baltic Countries - Zakharova

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) Russia will surely respond to the Baltic countries that have decided to expel Russian diplomats, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia announced the expulsion of Russian diplomats as a sign of solidarity with the Czech Republic.

"The authorities of these countries can have no doubts in our response. Their diplomats may already begin to figure out who will have to pack their bags," Zakharova said.