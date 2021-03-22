Moscow Pledges to Respond to Potential EU Sanctions Related to Navalny Case

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) Russia will react to the sanctions that the European Union could introduce in light of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny's alleged mistreatment, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko assured on Monday.

Last week, a source in the EU told Sputnik that EU foreign ministers were likely to expand the global human rights violations sanctions list.

The list will be made public after it is released in the official EU journalist. The restrictions that Russian citizens may face include a ban on EU entry and assets freeze.

"The sanctions policy is not our choice, but we will certainly react to sanctions, it is not a secret for those trying to arrange a sanctions race. So, we will implement relevant measures and make an announcement," Grushko told reporters, asked whether Moscow has prepared a response to the potential new restrictions.