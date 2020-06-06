UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Pledges To Respond To Prague's Decision To Expel Diplomats - Intelligence Chief

Faizan Hashmi 29 seconds ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 05:15 PM

Moscow Pledges to Respond to Prague's Decision to Expel Diplomats - Intelligence Chief

The Czech Republic's decision to expel Russian diplomats is a mean provocation, and Moscow will surely respond in a due manner, Russia's Foreign Intelligence chief, Sergey Naryshkin, said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2020) The Czech Republic's decision to expel Russian diplomats is a mean provocation, and Moscow will surely respond in a due manner, Russia's Foreign Intelligence chief, Sergey Naryshkin, said on Saturday.

On Friday, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis announced that two Russian diplomats were declared personae non-gratae in the country. Babis explained that the decision was connected with claims and a Russian official allegedly brought ricin poison to the country for assassinating officials involved in the dismantlement of a monument to a Soviet marshal in Prague.

Moscow has denied the claims.

"There will be retaliatory response. But overall, of course, this is a very vile and mean provocation by the Czech authorities," Naryshkin told reporters.

Rossotrudnichestvo, the Russian foreign cooperation agency, has confirmed to Sputnik that the two expelled diplomats were its employees, and one of them was the acting head of the agency's regional office. The Russian embassy in Prague also called the expulsion a provocation.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia Prague Czech Republic

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rasheed says responsible of wheat and sugar ..

48 minutes ago

Wasim Khan to donate PKR1.5m to the PCB Welfare Fu ..

59 minutes ago

Briefing On The Implementation Of The Preparedness ..

2 hours ago

HUAWEI Nova 7i –The Hottest Selling Secret Weapo ..

2 hours ago

34 passenger vehicles impounded over violation of ..

28 seconds ago

In S.Africa's virus epicentre, COVID-19 patients g ..

31 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.