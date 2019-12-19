UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Points Out Hypocrisy In Ex-NATO Commander's Remarks On Russian Interests In Balkans

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 01:00 AM

Moscow Points Out Hypocrisy in Ex-NATO Commander's Remarks on Russian Interests in Balkans

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) Wesley Clark, the former commander of NATO forces in Europe who gave out orders to bomb Yugoslavia, is now working with several companies that conduct business in the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

Zakharova's comments come after Clark claimed in a recent interview with a US media outlet that Russia used the Balkans for its political interests and even resorted to bribing local politicians.

"Is everyone serious here? Who is talking about this? Who would dare to talk about it! Wesley Clark should talk about how much compensation he received from Kosovars for tearing the region away from Serbia ... The retired American general is now on the board of directors of the Canadian energy company called Envidity," Zakharova said at a press briefing.

According to the spokeswoman, this company has the right to explore natural resources on almost a third of Kosovo's territory.

Additionally, Clark is associated with Geo Minerale, a firm engaged in exporting scrap metal from the region, she said.

"Were the orders to bomb the region made to receive profitable contracts later on? Therefore, when they talk about certain selfish interests, they must, first of all, look among the people about whom I just said," she stated.

On March 24, 1999, bypassing approval from the UN Security Council, NATO launched a bombing campaign in Yugoslavia to intervene in the armed confrontation between the Kosovo Liberation Army, an ethnic-Albanian militia that had supported Kosovo's independence since the 1990s, and the Serbian forces. The NATO operation ended on June 10 with an estimated 2,500 people, including 89 children, killed during the campaign.

Related Topics

NATO Army United Nations Business Russia Europe Company Independence Serbia March June Media All From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Minister of Foreign Af ..

1 hour ago

US House Proceeds With Debates on Trump Impeachmen ..

2 hours ago

Nearly 700,000 displaced by east DR Congo violence ..

2 hours ago

PSA, Fiat Chrysler join to create world's fourth-l ..

2 hours ago

Punishment to be given to aiders of Gen Musharraf ..

2 hours ago

Eating slowly may reduce hunger: study

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.