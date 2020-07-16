Moscow Police Arrest 20 Opposition Protesters at Unapproved Rally

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) Police detained some 20 opposition protesters at an unauthorized rally in the Russian capital on Wednesday evening, a Sputnik correspondent said.

Demonstrators were taken into custody for ignoring police orders and walking into the lanes.

The Interior Ministry's Department for Moscow is yet to publish the number of arrests made during the protest.