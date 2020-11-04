UrduPoint.com
Moscow Police Deny Reports About Hostage-Taking Situation In Apartment In Capital's North

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 12:20 PM

Moscow Police Deny Reports About Hostage-Taking Situation in Apartment in Capital's North

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Information about the seizure of hostages in an apartment in the north of Moscow does not correspond to reality, the press service of the Moscow police said.

Earlier in the day, reports in the media emerged claiming that there was information about the possible capture of people in one of the apartments in the capital.

"The information about the hostage-taking in an apartment in the north of Moscow does not correspond to reality," the statement said.

