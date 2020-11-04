MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Information about the seizure of hostages in an apartment in the north of Moscow does not correspond to reality, the press service of the Moscow police said.

Earlier in the day, reports in the media emerged claiming that there was information about the possible capture of people in one of the apartments in the capital.

"The information about the hostage-taking in an apartment in the north of Moscow does not correspond to reality," the statement said.