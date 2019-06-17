Moscow police refuted in comments to Sputnik on Monday media reports claiming that dozens of police officers from the Moscow police department that was involved in arresting investigative journalist Ivan Golunov had submitted their resignation after the high-profile case collapsed and the head of the department was sacked

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) Moscow police refuted in comments to Sputnik on Monday media reports claiming that dozens of police officers from the Moscow police department that was involved in arresting investigative journalist Ivan Golunov had submitted their resignation after the high-profile case collapsed and the head of the department was sacked.

"The information ... about a simultaneous submission of resignation notices by more than 40 employees of the Department of Internal Affairs for Moscow's Western Administrative District is not true. The human resource situation in the aforementioned department is stable," spokesman for Moscow police Yuri Titov said.

According to the spokesman, only two officers handed in their notices since Golunov's release on June 11.

The journalist, who is known to have covered corruption-related stories, was arrested in Moscow on June 6 after police found drugs in his possession. More narcotics were later discovered in his apartment. The journalist has maintained that the illegal substances had been planted on him in retaliation for his investigative work.

Golunov was placed under house arrest, but amid rising public backlash against the case the journalist was released, and all charges were dropped over lack of evidence against him.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has dismissed two police generals in connection with the case, including Andrey Puchkov, who headed the police department responsible for Golunov's arrest.