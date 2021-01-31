Moscow Police Detain 2 Young Women Holding Belarusian Opposition Flag Amid Protests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2021) Two young women have been detained near the Matrosskaya Tishina detention facility in Moscow's eastern district of Sokolniki while they were taking pictures against the background of police officers with a white-red-white flag used by the Belarusian opposition, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Sunday.

One of the girls took the flag out of her backpack and then asked a bystander to take a photo of them. Right after that, police officers approached to detain them.

The detentions are made amid unauthorized protests that are going for the second consecutive weekend in support of jailed Russian opposition activist Alexey Navalny in Moscow and a number of other cities across the country.