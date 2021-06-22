Moscow Police Detain 3 Men for Making, Selling Fake COVID Vaccination Certificates

Moscow police detained three men for making and selling fake COVID-19 vaccination certificates, Russian Interior Ministry spokeswoman Irina Volk said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) Moscow police detained three men for making and selling fake COVID-19 vaccination certificates, Russian Interior Ministry spokeswoman Irina Volk said on Tuesday.

"Police officers in the city of Moscow detained three members of a group that organized production of fake COVID-19 vaccination certificates and their sale through an online store by courier delivery," she said.

Volk noted that the certificates cost from 4,000 to 5,000 rubles ($54.7-$68.4), depending on the production time.