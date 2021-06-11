Moscow Police Detain Activist on Red Square After Simulated Shooting Performance

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) Moscow police on Friday detained artist Pavel Krisevich, who staged suicide shooting as a protest performance on Red Square in the heart of the Russian capital, lawyer Sergei Telnov told Sputnik.

"We have now arrived at the Kitay-Gorod police station, where Pavel currently is. So far, no protocols have been drawn up against him. Journalist Veronika Samusik was detained together with Pavel. I represent her interests," Telnov said.

According to the lawyer, the police detained the artist when he started shooting.

Krisevich's defense, in turn, told Sputnik that he was using a dummy Makarov pistol.

Meanwhile, the artist's friend, Anastasia Mikhailova, told Sputnik that the man received facial burns.

"Pavel is fine. He received facial burns, the bullets were blanks. This is a performance directed against political repression," Mikhailova said.

In November 2020, Krisevich was jailed for 15 days for staging a crucifixion outside the head office of Russia's main security agency FSB in Moscow..