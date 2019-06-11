Moscow police have detained a man who had attacked the editorial office of the Snob magazine and stole a laptop from there, Yuri Titov, a spokesman for the Moscow branch of the Russian Interior Ministry, said on Tuesday

On Monday, Snob said that an unidentified person had broken into its office, shattered the glass door and smashed iMac monitors and computers before ravaging a nearby office of another company. The Dozhd tv channel offered to temporary shelter Snob journalists at its office since they were not allowed into their own workplace following the incident.

"The suspect is detained. It is a 24-year-old citizen of a CIS country," Titov said.

The police have opened an investigation into the incident. According to official figures, the damage amounted to 90,000 rubles ($1,400).

Snob's editor-in-chief Ksenia Chudinova said on Monday that the attacker's motives were unknown. She did say, however, that the man had purposefully broken into Snob's office and not the nearby office.