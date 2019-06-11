UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Police Detain Suspect Of Attack On Snob Magazine's Editorial Office - Spokesman

Sumaira FH 23 hours ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 07:31 PM

Moscow Police Detain Suspect of Attack on Snob Magazine's Editorial Office - Spokesman

Moscow police have detained a man who had attacked the editorial office of the Snob magazine and stole a laptop from there, Yuri Titov, a spokesman for the Moscow branch of the Russian Interior Ministry, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2019) Moscow police have detained a man who had attacked the editorial office of the Snob magazine and stole a laptop from there, Yuri Titov, a spokesman for the Moscow branch of the Russian Interior Ministry, said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Snob said that an unidentified person had broken into its office, shattered the glass door and smashed iMac monitors and computers before ravaging a nearby office of another company. The Dozhd tv channel offered to temporary shelter Snob journalists at its office since they were not allowed into their own workplace following the incident.

"The suspect is detained. It is a 24-year-old citizen of a CIS country," Titov said.

The police have opened an investigation into the incident. According to official figures, the damage amounted to 90,000 rubles ($1,400).

Snob's editor-in-chief Ksenia Chudinova said on Monday that the attacker's motives were unknown. She did say, however, that the man had purposefully broken into Snob's office and not the nearby office.

Related Topics

Police Interior Ministry Moscow Russia Company Man TV From

Recent Stories

Army budget freeze insupportable: Mian Zahid Hussa ..

31 minutes ago

Heroes of Pakistan: This rescue official missed si ..

31 minutes ago

Two brothers killed in Quetta firing

2 minutes ago

Sindh Madressatul Islam University opens admission ..

2 minutes ago

PTI central finance board constituted

2 minutes ago

EU warns UK must pay bill even in 'no deal' Brexit ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.