Moscow Police Established Group of Fraudsters With SIM Cards for Voting on Constitution

The Moscow police said on Monday they had established a group of people involved in fraud with SIM cards for voting on amendments to the Russian Constitution

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) The Moscow police said on Monday they had established a group of people involved in fraud with SIM cards for voting on amendments to the Russian Constitution.

"The Moscow police continues to verify information ...

about possible attempted fraud in the framework of the all-Russian vote on the approval of amendments to the Constitution. Currently, a group of persons involved in fraudulent activities with SIM cards has been established, their location is being established," the police said.

They provided no other details.