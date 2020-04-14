Moscow Police Issue Nearly 5,000 Protocols on Quarantine Violation Over Weekend - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) Moscow police have issued about 5,000 protocols over self-isolation regime violations over the weekend amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Moscow government minister and the head of the main control directorate, Yevgeny Danchikov, said on Monday.

"There are operational statistics from the Interior Ministry, which they presented to us today, over the weekend - Saturday and Sunday - about 5,000 protocols were drawn up for Moscow residents who violated the regime of self-isolation, that is, again, they went for walks, grilled barbecues and behaved irrationally," Danchikov said in a televised interview.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin introduced the self-isolation regime in the capital on March 30. Muscovites are only allowed to leave their homes for emergency medical care, grocery shopping at the nearest store, reasons involving a direct threat to life and health, and to go to work and back. People are also allowed to walk their pets within 100 meters (328 feet) from their homes.

Regime violators face a fine of 4,000 rubles ($54), for repeated violations - 5,000 rubles ($68).