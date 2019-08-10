UrduPoint.com
Moscow Police Notified By Saturday's Authorized Rally Organizers Of Possible Provocations

Sat 10th August 2019

The Russian Interior Ministry's Main Directorate for Moscow said on Saturday that it was informed by the organizers of the authorized rally in the Russian capital about the provocations planned by opposition figures at the demonstration

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2019) The Russian Interior Ministry's Main Directorate for Moscow said on Saturday that it was informed by the organizers of the authorized rally in the Russian capital about the provocations planned by opposition figures at the demonstration.

"The organizers of the rally planned on Academician Sakharov Avenue notified the Russian Interior Ministry in Moscow that [opposition figure] Lubov Sobol and other participants of the rally were going to organize provocations during the event," the Moscow police said in a statement.

The Moscow city government authorized the demonstrations at Academician Sakharov Avenue to be held from 2 p.m. (11:00 GMT) to 4 p.m. (13:00 GMT) on August 10.

In late July, a number of pro-opposition candidates held rallies and called for acts of civil disobedience to protest them being barred from participating in the September 8 election after they failed to gather the needed amount of valid signatures of support.

