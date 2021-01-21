UrduPoint.com
Moscow Police Prevented 61 Terrorism Offenses In 2020 - Interior Ministry

Thu 21st January 2021 | 04:43 PM

The Moscow police prevented over 60 terrorism offenses in 2020, the city's department of the Russian Interior Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) The Moscow police prevented over 60 terrorism offenses in 2020, the city's department of the Russian Interior Ministry said on Thursday.

According to the police statistics, the figure remains roughly the same in the past few years.

"Police officers prevented 61 crimes of a terrorist nature," the Interior Ministry said in a video presentation.

Terrorism-related crimes include preparations to stage terror attacks; recruiting new members to terrorist organizations; publicly calling for terror attacks; and hostage-taking.

