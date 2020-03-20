Moscow Police Refute Claims of Restricting Entry to City Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moscow police on Friday called "fake" reports in social networks and instant messengers about restricting entry to the city amid the coronavirus pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) Moscow police on Friday called "fake" reports in social networks and instant messengers about restricting entry to the city amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Instances of the dissemination of inaccurate messages about the activities of the Moscow police have been registered in social networks and messengers.

They claim, in particular, alleged facts of restrictions on the entry of cars in Moscow, as well as the alleged requests from traffic police officers to the drivers to stop moving towards the capital," the Moscow police press service said in a statement.

The Moscow Police Department officially declares that these messages are not true and are fake in nature," the statement said.