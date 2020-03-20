UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Police Refute Claims Of Restricting Entry To City Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 08:15 PM

Moscow Police Refute Claims of Restricting Entry to City Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

Moscow police on Friday called "fake" reports in social networks and instant messengers about restricting entry to the city amid the coronavirus pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) Moscow police on Friday called "fake" reports in social networks and instant messengers about restricting entry to the city amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Instances of the dissemination of inaccurate messages about the activities of the Moscow police have been registered in social networks and messengers.

They claim, in particular, alleged facts of restrictions on the entry of cars in Moscow, as well as the alleged requests from traffic police officers to the drivers to stop moving towards the capital," the Moscow police press service said in a statement.

The Moscow Police Department officially declares that these messages are not true and are fake in nature," the statement said.

Related Topics

Police Moscow Traffic From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Putin Discusses With Security Council Situation in ..

3 minutes ago

Ijaz Alam Augustine chairs civil society organisat ..

3 minutes ago

Bavaria leads the way as Germany mulls nationwide ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan rejects Indian contentions of "politiciza ..

6 minutes ago

US stocks mixed as virus impact worsens

6 minutes ago

Every 6 out of 10 'Agree' that washing their hands ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.