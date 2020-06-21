Moscow Police Shootout Instigator Dies of Sustained Wounds - Investigative Committee

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2020) The man who initiated a shootout with police in Moscow earlier this month succumbed to his injuries on Sunday, a Moscow Investigative Committee representative told Sputnik.

"The man, born in 1995, who opened fire on traffic police officers on Leninsky Highway, has died," investigator Yulia Ivanova said.

On the afternoon of June 15, two police officers stopped a taxi for alleged traffic violations on Leninsky Highway, a large Moscow artery. During the inspection, a passerby, identified as 25-year-old Ratmir Galaev, opened fire at the police using a traumatic weapon. The police responded with live fire which ultimately proved fatal. Galaev's background remains unclear, investigators have yet to announce any links to terror organizations.