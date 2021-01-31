UrduPoint.com
Moscow Police Starts Pushing Away Protesters Near Matrosskaya Tishina Detention Center

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 05:50 PM

MOSCOW/ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2021) The Moscow police have started pushing away participants of the unauthorized protest at the streets surrounding the Matrosskaya Tishina detention facility in the city's eastern district of Sokolniki, a Sputnik correspondent reported Sunday.

The protesters were moving through the Rusakovskaya street toward Sokolniki. The police are making selective arrests. Most of the participants dispersed through back alleys, looking for indirect routes to the detention facility.

Meanwhile, in St.Petersburg the law enforcement are reported to drive away protesters from the Isaakiyevskaya Square, using shields and batons.

On January 23, multiple unauthorized protests took place across Russia, instigated by supporters of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny. Similar protests are taking place today. Before Sunday's protests, the Russian Interior Ministry stressed that some regions still have restrictions against the coronavirus pandemic, which if violated could lead to administrative and sometimes even criminal liability, and also urged all citizens to avoid participating in unauthorized events.

