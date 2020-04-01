MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) A special app called Social Monitoring will allow law enforcement in Moscow to check whether patients who are being treated for COVID-19 at home are complying with self-isolation orders, thereby ensuring the safety of others, the press service of the Moscow Department of Information Technologies told Sputnik.

"The mobile application Social Monitoring has been developed in Moscow for patients who are being treated for the coronavirus at home. It will allow law enforcement agencies to verify that a citizen is in isolation and does not leave home.

This will help ensure the safety of others and avoid the further spread of the coronavirus," the press service said.

According to the statement, the application will automatically track a user's geolocation.

"In case of a violation of the quarantine, the application will notify the law enforcement authorities," the press service said.

The app will be launched in the coming days and only COVID-19 patients who decided to receive treatment at home will be using it.