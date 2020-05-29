Moscow Police Warn Against Online Calls for Unauthorized Rallies Amid COVID-19 Quarantine

Moscow police warned on Friday against the online calls for unauthorized mass rallies to be held downtown in the Russian capital, noting that all public events were still banned due to the coronavirus-related self-isolation regime

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) Moscow police warned on Friday against the online calls for unauthorized mass rallies to be held downtown in the Russian capital, noting that all public events were still banned due to the coronavirus-related self-isolation regime.

The warning comes a day after three journalists from different media outlets were detained for picketing near the Moscow Police headquarters in support of their colleague, Ilya Azar. Azar was sentenced to 15 days of administrative arrest for holding a single-person picket on May 26 in support of Vladimir Vorontsov, the founder of the Police Ombudsman online community, dedicated to protecting law enforcement officers' rights.

"Due to spreading internet calls for participating in unauthorized public events in downtown Moscow, the Main Directorate of Internal Affairs of the city of Moscow reminds citizens that a regime of high alert [over the pandemic] has been introduced in the city, during which certain bans and restrictions apply, including those related to public events," the press service for the Moscow City Police said.

The police reminded the public that holding mass events in the capital amid the pandemic is prohibited by law, and provides for fines and administrative detention.

The authorities asked Muscovites to refrain from participating in any events. All violators of the established regime will be held accountable as per the law.

On Wednesday, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin signed a decree on the extension until June 14 of the self-isolation and pass regime, as well as other restrictive measures that were introduced in the city to curb the spread of the COVID-19 disease. Starting on June 1, residents are allowed to take walks in the city three times a week in accordance with schedules issued for their places of registration.