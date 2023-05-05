Moscow Police Warn of Consequences for Violating Ban on Launching Drones

The Moscow police warned on Friday of administrative and criminal liability for violating the ban on the launch of unmanned aerial vehicles in the Russian capital

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) The Moscow police warned on Friday of administrative and criminal liability for violating the ban on the launch of unmanned aerial vehicles in the Russian capital.

"For violation of the rules for the use of airspace, administrative and criminal liability has been established.

The main directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the city of Moscow urges citizens not to violate the law and not to use unmanned aerial vehicles. If these illegal acts are registered, all offenders will be held accountable," the agency said.

Moscow closed its airspace to private drones indefinitely starting Wednesday after two drones attempted to strike the Russian presidential residence in the Kremlin. Russia accused the Ukrainian government of being behind the attack, while Kiev denied this.