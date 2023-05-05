UrduPoint.com

Moscow Police Warn Of Consequences For Violating Ban On Launching Drones

Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2023 | 11:00 PM

Moscow Police Warn of Consequences for Violating Ban on Launching Drones

The Moscow police warned on Friday of administrative and criminal liability for violating the ban on the launch of unmanned aerial vehicles in the Russian capital

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) The Moscow police warned on Friday of administrative and criminal liability for violating the ban on the launch of unmanned aerial vehicles in the Russian capital.

"For violation of the rules for the use of airspace, administrative and criminal liability has been established.

The main directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the city of Moscow urges citizens not to violate the law and not to use unmanned aerial vehicles. If these illegal acts are registered, all offenders will be held accountable," the agency said.

Moscow closed its airspace to private drones indefinitely starting Wednesday after two drones attempted to strike the Russian presidential residence in the Kremlin. Russia accused the Ukrainian government of being behind the attack, while Kiev denied this.

Related Topics

Attack Police Moscow Russia Vehicles Kiev Criminals All Government

Recent Stories

North Waziristan fire exchange martyrs laid to res ..

North Waziristan fire exchange martyrs laid to rest with full military honours

6 minutes ago
 Global food prices rose in April for first time in ..

Global food prices rose in April for first time in a year: FAO

6 minutes ago
 PM, SG Scotland discuss Commonwealth affairs

PM, SG Scotland discuss Commonwealth affairs

6 minutes ago
 Nigerian Senator Sentenced to 9 Years in UK Over O ..

Nigerian Senator Sentenced to 9 Years in UK Over Organ Harvesting Scheme - Prose ..

12 minutes ago
 FM's attending SCO, nothing to do with local polit ..

FM's attending SCO, nothing to do with local politics: Special Assistant to the ..

13 minutes ago
 14 profiteers arrested over violation of price con ..

14 profiteers arrested over violation of price control lists

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.