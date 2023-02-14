MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) Russia does not pose any threat to the security of Moldova and does not seek to undermine the situation in this country, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the European Council that Ukrainian intelligence had intercepted a Russian plan to destroy the democratic order in Moldova. Zelenskyy added that he had told Moldovan President Maia Sandu about the scheme. Sandu said on Monday that attempts to change the country's constitutional order were being prepared by the Kremlin and called on the parliament to tighten security legislation.

"Unlike Western countries and Ukraine, we do not interfere in the internal affairs of Moldova and other countries of the world.

Russia does not pose a threat to the security of Moldova and stands for the development of mutually beneficial and equal bilateral cooperation," the ministry said in a statement.

Chisinau's statements about Russia's alleged plan to destabilize the situation in Moldova are absolutely unfounded, the ministry said, noting that the true goal of Kiev is to draw Moldova into the confrontation with Russia.

"Chisinau confirmed this false information in order to divert the attention of the country's citizens from internal problems caused by the failed social and economic course of the current administration, to strengthen the fight against dissent and political opponents," the statement read.