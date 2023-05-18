UrduPoint.com

Moscow Positive About African Peace Initiative On Ukraine, Needs To Be Studied - Diplomat

Umer Jamshaid Published May 18, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Moscow Positive About African Peace Initiative on Ukraine, Needs to Be Studied - Diplomat

KAZAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) Moscow has a positive attitude towards African states' initiative on the Ukrainian settlement, but it needs to be studies, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Thursday.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy both agreed to receive a mission of leaders of African nations with their peace initiative on the Ukrainian conflict.

"We need to see what ideas they (African countries) come up with, what proposals. Of course, you need to understand what their thoughts are, because there are many who want to organize mediation efforts," Bogdanov told reporters, noting that Moscow "is positive about all the initiatives that are aimed at finding a settlement."

