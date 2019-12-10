UrduPoint.com
Moscow Positive About Syrian Constitutional Committee, Says Patience Needed - Lavrentyev

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 seconds ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 03:22 PM

Moscow is positive about the Syrian Constitutional Committee and believes patience is needed to see good results of its work, Russian Special Presidential Representative on Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said Tuesday

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) Moscow is positive about the Syrian Constitutional Committee and believes patience is needed to see good results of its work, Russian Special Presidential Representative on Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said Tuesday.

The talks on Syria started on Tuesday in the Kazakh capital of Astana and have gathered stakeholders in the Syrian crisis settlement, including UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen, in order to review the work of the constitutional committee in Geneva. Lavrentyev is heading the Russian delegation.

"We will discuss of course with Mr. Pedersen what we can do, how we can help in moving the political process and the committee's work forward, but I think we should not hurry on this. The international community has big expectations that the committee ... will resolve all the issues in two-three months.

But this is a difficult issue and all sides are currently in negotiations ... so I think we need to wait and be patient in order to see future positive results," Lavrentyev told reporters.

The 150-member Syrian Constitutional Committee, comprised of representatives of the country's government, opposition and civil society, was launched under the UN auspices in late October to develop a national constitution. Meanwhile, the 45-member group of the committee, tasked with drafting constitutional changes (while the larger body will be in charge of adopting them), failed to reconvene in late November, as it was planned, over lack of consensus between the government and the opposition on both the agenda and the schedule.

Astana-14 discussions will be behind the closed doors on Tuesday, while on Wednesday the parties will hold a plenary session and adopt a joint communique.

