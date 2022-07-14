Moscow Positively Regards Recognition of DPR, LPR by North Korea - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) Moscow has positively assessed Pyongyang's decision to recognize the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR, LPR), Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"We certainly regard this step positively," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman added that the Kremlin has not yet received any signals from other countries to recognize the LPR and the DPR.