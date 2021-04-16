Moscow positively views Washington's proposal to hold a summit between Russia and the United States and studies it, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Moscow positively views Washington's proposal to hold a summit between Russia and the United States and studies it, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"There is a lot of talk about [US President] Joe Biden's proposal to organize a bilateral summit.

As we have already noted, we reacted positively to this, now we are studying various aspects of this initiative," Lavrov said during a press conference.

Earlier in April, Biden proposed Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold a personal meeting in a third country.