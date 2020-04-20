UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Postpones Additional Hospital Beds Based On Coronavirus Cases' Dynamics - Mayor

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 03:42 PM

Moscow Postpones Additional Hospital Beds Based on Coronavirus Cases' Dynamics - Mayor

Moscow decided to slow down adding new hospital beds, from planned 9,000 to 4,000, seeing that there was a slow increase in the coronavirus patients with severe symptoms, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) Moscow decided to slow down adding new hospital beds, from planned 9,000 to 4,000, seeing that there was a slow increase in the coronavirus patients with severe symptoms, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said Monday.

"We were planning to add 9,000 hospital beds for the coronavirus [patients], but seeing the dynamic of severe cases in the last 10 days, we downgraded the task from 9,000 to 4,000 beds.

Over the weekend, we saw that it was possible to further postpone additional hospital beds so we are now introducing only about 2,000 [beds]," Sobyanin said at the opening of the coronavirus department in one of the city hospitals.

According to the mayor, the tests in Moscow show more and more patients without symptoms or with minor symptoms.

As of Monday, Moscow has registered 26,350 coronavirus cases, 1,838 recoveries, and 204 deaths. In Russia, 47,121 cases have been registered so far.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Price for WTI May Futures Falls by Over 25% Below ..

6 minutes ago

Austria's Chancellor Offers Condolences Following ..

6 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Patients in Israel Exceeds 13,6 ..

11 minutes ago

Italy mulls psychological tests to gauge lockdown ..

6 minutes ago

Merkel 'concerned' as Germany inches to reopen

6 minutes ago

Pakistan Railways employees donate one-day salary ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.