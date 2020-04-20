Moscow Postpones Additional Hospital Beds Based on Coronavirus Cases' Dynamics - Mayor

Moscow decided to slow down adding new hospital beds, from planned 9,000 to 4,000, seeing that there was a slow increase in the coronavirus patients with severe symptoms, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) Moscow decided to slow down adding new hospital beds, from planned 9,000 to 4,000, seeing that there was a slow increase in the coronavirus patients with severe symptoms, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said Monday.

"We were planning to add 9,000 hospital beds for the coronavirus [patients], but seeing the dynamic of severe cases in the last 10 days, we downgraded the task from 9,000 to 4,000 beds.

Over the weekend, we saw that it was possible to further postpone additional hospital beds so we are now introducing only about 2,000 [beds]," Sobyanin said at the opening of the coronavirus department in one of the city hospitals.

According to the mayor, the tests in Moscow show more and more patients without symptoms or with minor symptoms.

As of Monday, Moscow has registered 26,350 coronavirus cases, 1,838 recoveries, and 204 deaths. In Russia, 47,121 cases have been registered so far.