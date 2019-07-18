Moscow Praises Agreement on Summer Ceasefire in Donbas Starting July 21

Russia qualifies the new agreement on a summer ceasefire in Ukraine's eastern breakaway region of Donbas starting July 21 as a positive development, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin said on Thursday

At its meeting held in the Belarusian capital of Minsk on Wednesday, the Trilateral Contact Group on Ukraine agreed to introduce a ceasefire in Donbas starting July 21 midnight [July 20, 21:00 GMT], to start preparations for the Russian-Ukrainian prisoner swap and to restore the bridge in Stanytsia Luhanska settlement in order to facilitate passage through the disembarkation line.

"I believe that positive developments are obvious, as everyone has been waiting for such an approach to be in place. The fact that ceasefire will be introduced at midnight of July 21 and certain progress in restoring the bridge near Stanytsia Luhanska [are seen as positive steps]. The tonality itself has changed to a certain extent," Karasin told reporters.

"It is early to note some significant progress, but this should be developed anyway," Karasin added.