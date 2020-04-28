(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) Cooperation between Moscow and Beijing on combating the coronavirus pandemic is at a high level, and China is currently assisting Russia in containing the further spread of the virus across the country, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"As for our assessment of the interaction between Russia and China in the fight against the coronavirus, the assessment is the highest. From the first days of these developments, we have provided assistance to Wuhan [the city where the virus originated] in China. Now, China is helping our country to reinforce our own efforts to curb the spread of this infection, as well," Lavrov said at a press conference following the informal summit of BRICS foreign ministers, held in via video conference.

Earlier in April, Beijing sent a group of experts to Russia who are currently working in Moscow and exchanging experiences with Russian colleagues. In addition, China has delivered medical protective equipment, including face masks, gloves, protective suits, as well as test kits and other equipment for medical facilities, to Russia to help curb the virus.

So far, Russia has confirmed over 93,500 cases of the disease, including 867 fatalities and 8,456 recoveries. On Tuesday, the health authorities registered a record-high of 6,411 new coronavirus cases over the previous 24 hours.