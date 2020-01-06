Moscow Praises Election of New Venezuelan Parliament Speaker as Legitimate, Constitutional

- Home
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2020) The Russian Foreign Ministry has praised the election of a new speaker of the Venezuelan parliament as a move resulting from a legitimate democratic procedure, returning the situation in the Latin American country to the constitutional framework.
Pro-government lawmaker Luis Parra has been elected as the head of the Venezuelan parliament at a session of the legislature, which means he is set to replace opposition figure Juan Guaido at the position.
Meanwhile, lawmakers supporting Guaido have later arranged a separate meeting, during which they have voted to re-elect Guaido, who declared himself the country's interim president early last year following violent protests.
"We see the election of the new parliamentary leadership as a result of a legitimate democratic procedure that contributes to returning the intra-Venezuelan political fight to the constitutional framework," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday.