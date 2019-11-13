(@FahadShabbir)

BRASILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) Russia welcomes Mexico's decision to provide political asylum to former Bolivian President Evo Morales, who has resigned amid violent protests over his re-election, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Morales arrived in Mexico on Tuesday.

He said that Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's decision to grant him shelter had saved his life.

"The situation was developing very dynamically, we were not just following the events, we were assessing and analyzing the consequences of these or those actions. Of course, we have a great respect for the fact that the Mexican government has made this decision," Ryabkov said.