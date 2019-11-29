UrduPoint.com
Moscow Praises Trump's Visit To Afghanistan, Hopes US-Taliban Deal To Be Signed Soon

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 05:37 PM

Moscow Praises Trump's Visit to Afghanistan, Hopes US-Taliban Deal to Be Signed Soon

Russia assesses positively the results of US President Donald Trump's visit to Afghanistan and hopes that the agreement between Washington and the Taliban will be signed in the near future, Russian presidential envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) Russia assesses positively the results of US President Donald Trump's visit to Afghanistan and hopes that the agreement between Washington and the Taliban will be signed in the near future, Russian presidential envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told Sputnik on Friday.

Trump arrived on Thursday in Afghanistan for a surprise visit.

He expressed confidence that the Taliban wanted a ceasefire.

"We assess the results of the visit positively, as well as the statements that were made," Kabulov said, stressing that it is especially important in the context of promoting national reconciliation.

"We hope that the sides will sign an agreement in the near future," Kabulov, who is also the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Second Asian Department, added.

