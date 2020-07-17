UrduPoint.com
Moscow Prepared Over 1 Tonne Of Blood Plasma With Antibodies To COVID-19 - Official

Moscow Prepared Over 1 Tonne of Blood Plasma With Antibodies to COVID-19 - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) More than a tonne of plasma with antibodies to COVID-19 has been prepared to treat those infected with coronavirus in Moscow, Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova said on Friday, adding that over 1,750 patients became donors.

"Since April of this year, more than a ton of plasma with antibodies to the coronavirus has been prepared in Moscow. And this is thanks to 1,788 people who donated blood after recovery. In addition, 215 citizens have done this again. We thank everyone who responded - you help many patients to overcome the disease," Rakova told reporters.

The official also said that more than 760 patients had been prescribed transfusions in Moscow hospitals, and almost 500 of them had already successfully recovered from the disease.

According to Rakova, preliminary results of the study showed that after transfusing donated plasma, the chance of being put on mechanical ventilation in intensive care is reduced by 63 percent in patients showing moderate symptoms, and the likelihood of recovery of patients in serious condition who receive plasma increases by 19 percent.

In mid-April, Moscow authorities introduced payments to plasma donors who have COVID-19 antibodies at the rate of 1,250 rubles ($17) for every 150 milliliters of plasma and 5,000 rubles ($67) for 600 milliliters.

