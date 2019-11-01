Moscow Prepares Presidential Statement on Security Situation in Kosovo - Nebenzia

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) Moscow has prepared a presidential statement regarding the security situation in Kosovo including the incident involving the arrest and beating by local police of two UN staffers and hopes the Security Council will adopt it, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said during a council meeting.

"In light of all of this, the Security Council needs to react to the current situation. We prepared a draft presidential statement, which reflects the issues that I have enumerated in my statement, and I asked the Secretary to, please, circulate the text of the statement to members of the Security Council, and we do hope that the council will be able to approve it," Nebenzia said on Thursday.

On May 25, the so-called Kosovo police detained and injured two UN Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK) members, including Russian citizen Mikhail Krasnoshchekov, during a raid in Serb-majority areas in northern Kosovo and Metohija.