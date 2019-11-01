UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Prepares Presidential Statement On Security Situation In Kosovo - Nebenzia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 02:40 AM

Moscow Prepares Presidential Statement on Security Situation in Kosovo - Nebenzia

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) Moscow has prepared a presidential statement regarding the security situation in Kosovo including the incident involving the arrest and beating by local police of two UN staffers and hopes the Security Council will adopt it, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said during a council meeting.

"In light of all of this, the Security Council needs to react to the current situation. We prepared a draft presidential statement, which reflects the issues that I have enumerated in my statement, and I asked the Secretary to, please, circulate the text of the statement to members of the Security Council, and we do hope that the council will be able to approve it," Nebenzia said on Thursday.

On May 25, the so-called Kosovo police detained and injured two UN Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK) members, including Russian citizen Mikhail Krasnoshchekov, during a raid in Serb-majority areas in northern Kosovo and Metohija.

Related Topics

Injured Police United Nations Moscow Russia May All

Recent Stories

AED136.3 bn non-oil foreign merchandise trade thro ..

2 hours ago

Govt introduces landmark legal reforms; entitles C ..

3 hours ago

Buenos Aires Says Bolsonaro's Reaction to Argentin ..

3 hours ago

Germany's Merkel Sends Condolences Over Deadly Tra ..

3 hours ago

EU Allocates Almost $30Mln to Assist Moldova's Pol ..

3 hours ago

Pedersen to Meet Syria Civil Society Group After 1 ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.