Moscow Presented Evidence of Western Diplomats' Participation in Unauthorized Rallies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) Russia has presented an entire package of evidence to confirm that Western diplomats participated in the recent unauthorized rallies, the foreign ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Tuesday.

Last week, the Russian Foreign Ministry declared Swedish, Polish and Germany diplomats who participated in the rallies personae non gratae and said they would leave the country in the near future. On Monday, the three nations expelled Russian diplomats in a retaliatory move.

"We have presented a whole package of evidence to confirm that Western diplomats participated in these rallies, I believe the whole world has seen it," Zakharova said, as aired on the Vesti FM radio station.

"Many analysts, journalists and columnists say: 'Well, they did participate, so what? Maybe this is inappropriate, maybe they should not have done it, but what is so wrong with it?' ... But in fact this should be seen not as a separate action but as part of a whole set of political actions by the West against our country," the spokeswoman noted.