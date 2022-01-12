UrduPoint.com

Moscow Presented Its Positions On NATO Non-Enlargement - Stoltenberg

Moscow Presented Its Positions on NATO Non-Enlargement - Stoltenberg

Russia presented its positions on non-enlargement of NATO during the NATO-Russia Council meeting on Wednesday, Jens Stoltenberg, the secretary general of the alliance, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) Russia presented its positions on non-enlargement of NATO during the NATO-Russia Council meeting on Wednesday, Jens Stoltenberg, the secretary general of the alliance, said.

"Russia raised the proposal that they published in December aimed at addressing their security concerns, the includes demands to stop admitting any new member to NATO and withdraw forces from eastern allies," Stoltenberg said.

