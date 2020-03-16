UrduPoint.com
Moscow Presents Report On 96 Living Veterans Of Latvian SS Legion

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 03:51 PM

Moscow Presents Report on 96 Living Veterans of Latvian SS Legion

A report with names of 96 veterans of the Latvian Legion part of the Nazi SS organization who live in the United States, Canada and other countries was presented on Monday at a round table at the Rossiya Segodnya news agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) A report with Names of 96 veterans of the Latvian Legion part of the Nazi SS organization who live in the United States, Canada and other countries was presented on Monday at a round table at the Rossiya Segodnya news agency.

At the moment, about 400 former members of the legion live in Latvia and other countries. The report discloses the names of 96 veterans � 32 of them live in the United States, 21 in Latvia, 19 in Australia, 15 in Canada, four in the United Kingdom, three in Brazil, two in Argentina. In these countries, legion members set up branches of "Daugava Hawks" organization.

