Moscow Prioritizes Afghan Reconciliation, Exact Date of US Troops Withdrawal Immaterial

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) Russia prioritizes the launch of the inter-Afghan peace process and it believes that the date of the US troops withdrawal does not matter much, presidential envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told Sputnik.

"We have repeatedly said that it is not of fundamental importance for our interests whether the Americans will remain in the country after May 1 and will leave on September 11. It is clear for us that they will leave. It is a matter of time. Their presence does not in fact change the balance of power in the country. But despite the legitimacy and consistency of the Taliban's approaches, we have stressed many times that our priority is to launch national reconciliation," Kabulov said.