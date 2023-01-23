Moscow Promises 'Strong Retaliatory Measures' for French Media Amid RT France Situation

Strong retaliatory measures will follow against the French media after the blocking of RT France accounts and the termination of the broadcast of three Russian TV channels by satellite operator Eutelsat, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday

On Saturday, RT France announced it stopped its work after its accounts had been blocked in France. The channel's management reported that the Directorate General of the Treasury at the French Finance Ministry had decided to freeze RT France's bank accounts under the pretext of the ninth round of sanctions against Russia, which did not mention the channel, but only a shareholder in the parent company.

"Moscow was indignant at the next steps of Paris aimed at consistently squeezing the Russian media out of the Western media scene.

Once again we are witnessing the blatant behavior of Western elites who are trying by any means to cut off the peoples of their countries from alternative points of view, to force them to perceive the information broadcast by Washington and Brussels as the only true, as the ultimate truth. Only the fear of the truth can explain the pressure on the media, the obsessive desire to ban, cancel, delete everything Russian," Zakharova told reporters.

The French authorities "apparently decided to put a bullet point," she said.

"As we say, you will reap what you sow. Decisive retaliatory measures against the French media will inevitably follow," Zakharova stressed.