Moscow Proposes Arms Control Agreements, Demilitarized Zones To Gulf Countries

Muhammad Irfan 17 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 11:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) Russia proposes to the Gulf countries to sign arms control agreements, including on the establishment of demilitarized zones, the Russian Foreign Ministry's concept of collective security in the Persian Gulf issued on Tuesday read.

"The sides should ... sign agreements on arms control, which include the establishment of demilitarized zones, ban on the destabilizing stockpiling of conventional arms, including anti-missile [arms], a balanced reduction of armed forces by all sides," the document read.

