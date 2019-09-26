UrduPoint.com
Moscow Proposes To Move UNGA First Committee Meeting Outside The US - Ryabkov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 09:49 PM

Moscow Proposes to Move UNGA First Committee Meeting Outside the US - Ryabkov

In response to visa refusals to several members of the Russian delegation at the UN General Assembly, Moscow has proposed to move the meeting of the UNGA First Committee outside the United States, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) In response to visa refusals to several members of the Russian delegation at the UN General Assembly, Moscow has proposed to move the meeting of the UNGA First Committee outside the United States, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Thursday.

"With regard to the response, we have already proposed that meetings, for example, of the First Committee of the UN General Assembly, and the UN Disarmament Commission - there is such a body - should not be held in New York, not in the United States," Ryabkov said in an interview with the International Affairs magazine.

"We will now see how other members of the international community will react. Not only Russia suffers from this American arrogance, which is turning into an absolutely contemptible farce," Ryabkov added.

