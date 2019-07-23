UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Proposes To Persian Gulf States To Establish 'Hot Lines' Between Local Militaries

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 11 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 11:20 PM

Moscow Proposes to Persian Gulf States to Establish 'Hot Lines' Between Local Militaries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) Moscow proposed to countries of the Persian Gulf region to establish "hot lines" between respective militaries, the Russian concept of collective security in the Persian Gulf region, published Tuesday, reads.

"With regard to the situation in the Persian Gulf region, the states, located in this region, and non-regional parties ...

accept mutual obligations of transparency in the military field (dialogue on military doctrines, subregional meetings of defense ministers, establishment of 'hot lines,' exchange of preliminary notifications on military exercises and flights of military aircraft, exchange of observers, abandoning permanent deployment of groups of non-regional states in the territory of the Persian Gulf countries, exchange of information on the purchase of arms and armed forces," the document reads.

Related Topics

Exchange Moscow Russia

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed meets Chinese VP

50 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed attends signing of agreements, M ..

50 minutes ago

Russian Embassy Expresses Condolences After Dadash ..

3 minutes ago

Ambassador of South Korea calls on Punjab Governor ..

3 minutes ago

Prime Minister's US visit to set new dimensions fo ..

3 minutes ago

Israel Must Stop Demolishing, Seizing Palestinian ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.