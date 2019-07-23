Moscow Proposes to Persian Gulf States to Establish 'Hot Lines' Between Local Militaries

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) Moscow proposed to countries of the Persian Gulf region to establish "hot lines" between respective militaries, the Russian concept of collective security in the Persian Gulf region, published Tuesday, reads.

"With regard to the situation in the Persian Gulf region, the states, located in this region, and non-regional parties ...

accept mutual obligations of transparency in the military field (dialogue on military doctrines, subregional meetings of defense ministers, establishment of 'hot lines,' exchange of preliminary notifications on military exercises and flights of military aircraft, exchange of observers, abandoning permanent deployment of groups of non-regional states in the territory of the Persian Gulf countries, exchange of information on the purchase of arms and armed forces," the document reads.