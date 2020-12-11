(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) Moscow's public prosecutor's office has called for the cancellation of a 200,000 ruble ($3,000) administrative fine handed down to the Lighthouse Charity Foundation children's hospice, the press department of the Russian Prosecutor General's Office said on Friday, adding that the matter will be heard on December 14.

The charity was issued the fine on Thursday by the Zyuzinsky District Court in relation to alleged administrative offenses.

"On behalf of the Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation, the Moscow's public prosecutor's office checked the legality of a judicial ruling that has not yet entered into force.

On account of several significant violations committed during the consideration of an administrative case, the Zyuzinsky prosecutor of Moscow brought an appeal against the decision of the district court, demanding that the ruling be quashed and the administrative proceedings against the children's hospice be terminated due to the lack of evidence," the press department said.

The appeal is scheduled to be heard this coming Monday.

Lida Moniava, co-founder of the Lighthouse Charity Foundation, said on Facebook at an earlier date that the fine was issued following allegations made over the distribution of narcotic substances.