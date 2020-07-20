Moscow Prosecutors Endorse Indictment Against Actor Efremov Over Fatal Car Crash

Moscow prosecutors said on Monday that they had endorsed the final indictment against prominent film and stage actor Mikhail Efremov over a fatal drunk driving crash

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) Moscow prosecutors said on Monday that they had endorsed the final indictment against prominent film and stage actor Mikhail Efremov over a fatal drunk driving crash.

"The Moscow prosecutor's office endorsed the indictment in the criminal case against Mikhail Efremov. He is charged with committing a crime under point 'a' of part 4 of article 264 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (violation of traffic rules by a person driving a car, committed while intoxicated, entailing the death of a person by negligence). The sanction of this article provides for a penalty of imprisonment for a period of five to 12 years," spokeswoman Lyudmila Nefedova told reporters.

The criminal case will be forwarded to Moscow's Presnensky District Court.

According to the investigators, Efremov on the evening of June 8 drove his Jeep Grand Cherokee into the oncoming traffic, colliding with a Lada car in central Moscow. The Lada driver, an online store courier, born in 1963, succumbed to his injuries in hospital the next day.

A blood test showed that the 56-year-old actor was intoxicated at the time of the crash. Efremov, who is a merited artist of Russia, has so far been placed under house arrest.