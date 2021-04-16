UrduPoint.com
Moscow Prosecutor's Office Files Lawsuit To Recognize 3 Navalny's Entities As Extremist

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 10:41 PM

Moscow Prosecutor's Office Files Lawsuit to Recognize 3 Navalny's Entities as Extremist

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) The Moscow prosecutor's office said on Friday it had filed a lawsuit with the court to recognize three entities of opposition figure Alexey Navalny, including FBK (recognized as a foreign agent), FZPG and Navalny's Headquarters, as extremist organizations after studying their activities.

"Based on the results of the inspection by the Moscow City Prosecutor's Office, an administrative statement of claim was sent to the Moscow City Court for the recognition of FBK, FZPG, and Navalny's Headquarters as extremist organizations in connection with their actual implementation of extremist activities," the statement says.

The department explained that "these organizations are engaged in creating conditions for the destabilization of the social and social-political situation."

The actual goals of their activities are to create conditions for changing the foundations of the constitutional order, including using the scenario of the "color revolution,", it said.

"At the same time, these entities carry out the activities of foreign and international organizations on the territory of the Russian Federation, in respect of which a decision has been made to recognize their activities as undesirable," the prosecutor's office explained.

